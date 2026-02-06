Tunisia: A Shared Burden - African Lion 26 Planning Concludes, Uniting Nato and African Partners for Regional Security

Tunis — Service members from Tunisia, the United States, France and Italy met in Tunis Jan. 21-24 for the final planning event of the Tunisian portion of African Lion 2026. The exercise, led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is designed to strengthen the collective security capabilities of the United States, African nations and global allies.

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Allies representing Tunisia, the United States, France and Italy met in Tunis Jan. 21-24 for the final planning event of the Tunisian portion of African Lion 2026.

Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command, the exercise seeks to strengthen the collective security capabilities of the United States, African nations and global allies.

"The primary purpose of AL26 is to build joint warfighting readiness, multinational interoperability and reinforce strategic partnerships in a critical region," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Corbett Baxter, lead planner for AL26. "Strong, enduring partnerships are critical to countering terrorist groups and malign actors while advancing shared international security interests."

For the second, consecutive year, the Tunisian portion of AL26 will feature a large contingent of Italian and French special operations units that will partner directly with Tunisian counterparts to conduct airborne operations, live fire training and joint targeting and site exploitation enabled by U.S. intelligence and explosive ordinance disposal assets. AFRICOM welcomes European allies' active participation and sees it as critical to the future of the exercise.

"AL26 is a strategic investment in the security and stability of the region," Baxter said. "The training we execute alongside partners and allies ensures that we are collectively prepared to respond to crises across the full spectrum of conflict."

African Lion 2026 will take place April 20-May 8 throughout Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. This year's exercise involves more than 5,600 personnel from over 30 nations.