Tunisia: A Shared Burden - African Lion 26 Planning Concludes, Uniting Nato and African Partners for Regional Security

27 January 2026
United States Africa Command (Stuttgart)
By Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett

Tunis — Service members from Tunisia, the United States, France and Italy met in Tunis Jan. 21-24 for the final planning event of the Tunisian portion of African Lion 2026. The exercise, led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is designed to strengthen the collective security capabilities of the United States, African nations and global allies.

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Allies representing Tunisia, the United States, France and Italy met in Tunis Jan. 21-24 for the final planning event of the Tunisian portion of African Lion 2026.

Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command, the exercise seeks to strengthen the collective security capabilities of the United States, African nations and global allies.

"The primary purpose of AL26 is to build joint warfighting readiness, multinational interoperability and reinforce strategic partnerships in a critical region," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Corbett Baxter, lead planner for AL26. "Strong, enduring partnerships are critical to countering terrorist groups and malign actors while advancing shared international security interests."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For the second, consecutive year, the Tunisian portion of AL26 will feature a large contingent of Italian and French special operations units that will partner directly with Tunisian counterparts to conduct airborne operations, live fire training and joint targeting and site exploitation enabled by U.S. intelligence and explosive ordinance disposal assets. AFRICOM welcomes European allies' active participation and sees it as critical to the future of the exercise.

"AL26 is a strategic investment in the security and stability of the region," Baxter said. "The training we execute alongside partners and allies ensures that we are collectively prepared to respond to crises across the full spectrum of conflict."

African Lion 2026 will take place April 20-May 8 throughout Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. This year's exercise involves more than 5,600 personnel from over 30 nations.

Read the original article on Africom.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United States Africa Command. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.