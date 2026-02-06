Gabon: U.S. Senior Officials Visit Gabon to Advance Bilateral Engagement

press release

Deputy Assistant Secretary Sarah Troutman (African Affairs) and Deputy Assistant Secretary Christian Ehrhardt visited Libreville to engage with Gabonese counterparts and advance U.S.-Gabon cooperation. During the visit, the delegation met with President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to discuss shared priorities.

DAS Troutman, whose portfolio includes advancing U.S. economic and commercial engagement in Central Africa, held additional meetings focused on security cooperation and the private sector and business climate. a After a tour of the U.S. Africa Command Cooperative Security Location (CSL) at Libreville International Airport, she visited the Port of Owendo, and held discussions with Gabonese entrepreneurs who are alumni of U.S.-sponsored exchange programs.

These engagements reflect the United States' commitment to strengthening partnerships with Gabon on economic engagement and regional security cooperation.

U.S. Senior Officials meet with President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to discuss shared priorities.