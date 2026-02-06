Gabon: U.S. Senior Officials Visit Gabon to Advance Bilateral Engagement

6 February 2026
United States Embassy (Libreville)
press release

Deputy Assistant Secretary Sarah Troutman (African Affairs) and Deputy Assistant Secretary Christian Ehrhardt visited Libreville to engage with Gabonese counterparts and advance U.S.-Gabon cooperation. During the visit, the delegation met with President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to discuss shared priorities.

DAS Troutman, whose portfolio includes advancing U.S. economic and commercial engagement in Central Africa, held additional meetings focused on security cooperation and the private sector and business climate. a After a tour of the U.S. Africa Command Cooperative Security Location (CSL) at Libreville International Airport, she visited the Port of Owendo, and held discussions with Gabonese entrepreneurs who are alumni of U.S.-sponsored exchange programs.

These engagements reflect the United States' commitment to strengthening partnerships with Gabon on economic engagement and regional security cooperation.

U.S. Senior Officials meet with President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to discuss shared priorities.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Libreville.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.