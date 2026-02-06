Morocco: Minister Hosts Sahrawi Envoy for Talks On Conflict Resolution and AU Cooperation

Uganda continues to position diplomacy as a central pillar of its foreign policy and a constructive tool for peace building across Africa.

This approach was underscored when the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), John Mulimba, hosted Seddiki Nafaa, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to Uganda, for bilateral talks focused on regional stability, multilateral cooperation, and the peaceful resolution of protracted conflicts.

The meeting emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation as essential instruments for conflict resolution and long-term stability on the continent.

Nafaa conveyed congratulations to President Museveni and the people of Uganda on the peaceful conclusion of the recent general elections.

He commended Uganda's record of political stability and highlighted the long-standing cordial relations between Uganda and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, noting the spirit of mutual respect and solidarity that has characterized bilateral relations over the years.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister on ongoing deliberations at the United Nations Security Council concerning the Sahrawi question and the peace process between the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco.

He reaffirmed Sahrawi's commitment to a negotiated settlement while expressing concern over developments that have weakened existing ceasefire arrangements.

Nafaa also informed the Minister of Sahrawi's candidature to the African Union Peace and Security Council and formally requested Uganda's support ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In response, Mulimba reaffirmed Uganda's foreign policy principles, which prioritize peaceful coexistence, non-alignment, regional integration, and African-led solutions to African challenges.

He reiterated Uganda's consistent support for peace building initiatives, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to African Union and United Nations resolutions.

The Minister recalled Uganda's historical engagement with the Sahrawi leadership, including direct communication between President Museveni and Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali, and stressed the importance of all parties respecting agreed continental and international frameworks.

Mulimba further expressed Uganda's willingness to support inclusive diplomatic efforts involving key regional and international stakeholders, aimed at achieving a durable and peaceful resolution that upholds legitimacy, sovereignty, and regional stability.

Uganda reiterated its belief that sustainable peace on the continent can only be achieved through dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and collective responsibility--principles that continue to guide its engagement within Africa and the broader international community.