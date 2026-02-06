Rwanda: Movie Corner - Quick, Bingeable Series for the Weekend

February finds viewers spoiled for choice when it comes to bingeable short series, with streaming platforms delivering tight, satisfying narratives that don't demand multi-week commitments.

The New Times has rounded up some of the most engaging short series to stream this weekend.

Finding Her Edge

This Netflix hit, which premiered on January 22, currently ranks as the fourth most popular show on the platform.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The eight-episode series follows a young athlete navigating the competitive world of sports while caught in a complicated love triangle. Three sisters struggle under the pressure of their family's figure-skating legacy, with Adriana at the centre.

As Adriana trains with a new partner, Brayden, she remains emotionally tied to her former partner, Freddie. A fake romance with Brayden--designed to secure sponsorship--only adds to the personal and professional challenges she faces.

The Seduction

This six-part French historical drama on HBO Max serves as a prequel to Dangerous Liaisons, charting the transformation of young Isabelle de Merteuil into the notorious manipulator of Parisian high society.

Starring Anamaria Vartolomei and Diane Kruger, the series explores how an intelligent woman learns to weaponise desire and deceit in 18th-century France, delivering sumptuous production design and morally complex storytelling.

Bridgerton Season 4

The first four episodes premiered on January 29 and are currently trending number one worldwide. The costume drama, which has won five Emmys for its production values, continues its signature blend of Regency romance, family drama, and high-society gossip.

With the second half of the season set to drop later this month, this weekend offers the perfect opportunity to catch up on the latest romantic entanglements among London's elite.

Sandokan: The Pirate Prince

This eight-episode adventure series quietly arrived on Netflix on January 19 and has maintained trending status since.

Set in the 19th century, the series follows a Malaysian pirate fighting to defend his island home from British imperial forces. Expect high-seas battles, colonial resistance, and swashbuckling action--pure escapist entertainment that doesn't require deep emotional investment.

Baby Reindeer

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This unsettling miniseries challenges gender stereotypes around victims and stalking, telling the semi-autobiographical story of a struggling comedian whose life unravels after a chance encounter leads to relentless harassment.

The series examines trauma, obsession, and the complexities of victimhood with raw honesty that is both uncomfortable and compelling.

Coming this weekend

The 'Burbs arrives on Peacock on February 8, starring Keke Palmer in a remake of the 1989 cult classic.

The series updates the premise of neighbours suspecting something sinister next door, trading the original's 1980s setting for contemporary anxieties about community, surveillance, and trust.