Africa: Paraplegic Driver Nikhil Sachania Crowned Africa Rally Champion

NAIROBI — KCB Rally Driver Nikhil Sachania has officially been crowned the 2025 FIA Africa Rally Championship 3 category winner.

Sachania, who is Africa's only paraplegic rally driver, was conferred the honour by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at the Talanta Plaza on Friday morning.

He described the feat as a dream-come-true and a massive shot in the arm ahead of this year's World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally.

"Winning the WRC3 title is a dream realized but doing it while missing the Burundi and Tanzania legs makes it even more special. We knew we had to be perfect in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda to build that lead. We pushed the car to its absolute limit in the WRC Safari Rally, and that foundation is what carried us through," he said.

Sachania further said he is committed to a full-throttle assault on the entire calendar.

"This year, we are not leaving anything to chance. We plan to participate in every single leg, starting right here with the Safari Rally," Deep Patel noted during the ceremony. "Our eyes are no longer just on the WRC3; we are aiming for the overall ARC (African Rally Championship) title. We have the machine, we have the chemistry, and now we have the experience to go for the big one," he said.

By securing massive leads during last year's WRC Safari Rally Kenya, the Uganda Leg, and the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, Sachania ensured that, despite missing two races, his name remains at the top of the leaderboard.

Speaking at the same time, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru expressed the institution's pride at partnering with an athlete who continues to inspire generations.

"Nikhil's victory goes far beyond motorsport. It speaks to the power of belief, preparation, and inclusion. As KCB, we are immensely proud to stand behind an athlete who continues to redefine what is possible and inspire a new generation across Africa," Gichuru said.