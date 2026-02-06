South Africa: Minister Tau Leads SA Delegation to China for Key Trade Talks

Beijing, China - South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, is leading a high-level delegation to Beijing, China, for the Joint Economic Trade Commission (JETC), where he is meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

The move underscores the importance of the strategic economic relationship between the two nations.

The two Ministers have signed the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement (CAEPA), a landmark deal set to grant South African exports duty free access to the Chinese market while boosting investment into South Africa's economy.

The engagement comes at a time when South Africa is seeking to deepen its trade partnerships, expand market access for local products, and attract investment to support economic growth and industrial development.

China remains South Africa's largest trading partner, and the JETC provides a vital platform for both countries to review progress, address challenges and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

The visit signals a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral trade ties, particularly in sectors that are key to South Africa's economic recovery and long-term development agenda.

Discussions between the two Ministers are centered on advancing deeper economic cooperation, enhancing trade flows, and promoting value-added exports from South Africa.

The South African delegation includes senior government officials and senior managers from the Industrial Development Corporation and the South African Bureau of Standards, reflecting the significance of the commission and the breadth of issues under consideration.

The talks covered areas such as industrialisation, infrastructure development, agricultural trade, green energy, and technology exchange.

In recent years, trade between South Africa and China has grown steadily, with China serving as a major destination for South African minerals, agricultural products and manufactured goods.

At the same time, South Africa imports a wide range of machinery, electronics and consumer goods from China. While the relationship has delivered substantial economic benefits, South Africa has been working to address trade imbalances and to promote greater diversification of exports.

Minister Tau's visit is therefore focused not only on maintaining strong trade volumes but also on ensuring that the partnership supports South Africa's industrial policy goals.

A key priority is expanding access for value-added South African products in the Chinese market, including processed foods, manufactured goods and high-quality agricultural produce.

The Joint Economic Trade Commission provides an important forum for resolving trade-related issues and ensuring that agreements reached at previous meetings are implemented. It also allows both countries to identify new sectors for cooperation and to strengthen institutional ties between their respective trade and industry departments.

During the engagement, Tau emphasised the importance of collaboration that supports inclusive growth and sustainable development.

South Africa is seeking partnerships that will boost local manufacturing, create jobs and contribute to skills development, while also encouraging Chinese investment in sectors that have strong potential for expansion.

China's role as a major investor in infrastructure and industrial projects across Africa makes it a critical partner for South Africa.

Discussions at the JETC are expected to explore opportunities for increased investment in logistics, energy and industrial parks, as well as cooperation in emerging sectors such as renewable energy and digital technology.

The meeting also reflects the broader strategic relationship between South Africa and China, which extends beyond trade to include political, cultural and educational exchanges. As members of BRICS, both countries share an interest in promoting cooperation among developing economies and strengthening South-South partnerships.

Minister Wang Wentao welcomed the South African delegation, noting the longstanding ties between the two countries and the importance of maintaining open and constructive dialogue.

He highlighted China's commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation with South Africa, particularly in areas that support economic transformation and development.

For South Africa, the visit represents an opportunity to reinforce its position as a key trade partner on the African continent.

By strengthening economic ties with China, the country aims to enhance its role as a gateway for trade and investment into Africa, while also ensuring that local industries benefit from increased cooperation.

Stakeholders back home will be watching closely for outcomes that can translate into tangible economic gains. Increased market access for South African products, new investment commitments and progress in addressing trade barriers could all have a positive impact on economic growth and employment.

The commission also serves as a platform to promote collaboration between businesses in both countries. Strengthening links between South African and Chinese companies can lead to joint ventures, technology transfer and expanded production capacity, all of which are essential for building a more resilient and competitive economy.

As global economic conditions continue to shift, strengthening strategic partnerships has become increasingly important. The engagement in Beijing demonstrates South Africa's commitment to proactive economic diplomacy and its determination to secure new opportunities for growth through international cooperation.

Minister Tau's leadership of the delegation underscores the government's focus on advancing trade relations that deliver real benefits for the country.

By engaging directly with Chinese counterparts and strengthening institutional partnerships, South Africa is positioning itself to take full advantage of one of its most important global economic relationships.

The outcomes of the Joint Economic Trade Commission are expected to lay the groundwork for future collaboration, deepen trust between the two countries, and support South Africa's broader vision of inclusive economic development.

Through sustained engagement and targeted cooperation, both nations stand to benefit from a partnership that continues to evolve and expand in scope and impact.