South Africa: Government Congratulates Prof Marivate

Government has congratulated Professor Vukosi Marivate on the recommendation by the United Nations Secretary-General to appoint him as a member of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

In a statement on Thursday, government said Professor Marivate of the University of Pretoria was recommended alongside 40 leading experts from across the world, drawn from diverse disciplines and recognised for their significant expertise in artificial intelligence and related fields.

"The panel will be the first global, fully independent scientific body dedicated to closing the AI knowledge gap and assessing the real-world impacts of artificial intelligence across economies and societies," said the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

It added that the panel will play a critical role in helping the global community distinguish fact from fiction, and science from misinformation, by providing an authoritative, unbiased reference point.

According to the United Nations, the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI serves as the first global scientific body on Artificial Intelligence (AI), bringing together leading experts to assess how AI is transforming lives.

"The 40 nominees recommended by the Secretary-General were identified from among applicants to an open call that resulted in over 2,600 applications from more than 140 countries, ensuring world-class expertise," said the United Nations.