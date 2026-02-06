South Africa: Festive Season Operations Bear Fruit in the Northern Cape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape has recorded significant operational successes during the 2025/2026 Festive Season Operation, which resulted in the arrest of 4 178 perpetrators for serious and priority crimes.

The Festive Season Operation was implemented to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors across the province.

The operation which commenced on 1 October 2025, and concluded on 31 January 2026, focused on intensified crime prevention, visible policing, road safety enforcement, coordinated multi-disciplinary operations and awareness campaigns across all five districts in the province.

Through the dedication and commitment of SAPS members, supported by law enforcement partners and community policing structures, the suspects were arrested for various crimes including murder, attempted murder, robbery, rape, sexual assault, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, burglary and drug related crime.

Detectives throughout the province conducted tracing operations and apprehended several wanted suspects who have been evading the law. The suspects were wanted in connection with serious crimes including rape, burglary, armed robbery and hijacking.

The police operations resulted in the confiscation of 183 illegal firearms and ammunition, 1 663 dangerous weapons and a substantial number of drugs and alcohol.

Copper cable, counterfeit goods, illicit cigarettes, livestock, tools and electronic equipment were also seized.

"Actions included the successful execution of roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and vehicle checkpoints and increased police visibility in identified crime hotspots," the police said in a statement.

In total 145 089 persons and 69 553 vehicles were stopped and thoroughly searched.

"During this period 90 897 compliance inspections were conducted at firearm dealers, liquor outlets, recyclers, second hand goods dealers and scrap metal dealers in the province, which subsequently resulted in the closure of 225 unlicensed liquor premises.

"During high visibility patrols law enforcement conducted visits to ATM's and banks, shopping malls, tuck shops, farms, filling stations, holiday resorts, taxi ranks and mining areas.

"Road safety operations also yielded positive results, with thousands of vehicles stopped and searched, unroadworthy vehicles removed from the roads, and 86 motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol," the police said.

Approximately 6000 fines were issued for various traffic violations.

During this period, the new academic year also started which seen various Back-to-School campaigns held in the districts to ensure the safety and security of learners, educators and students at schools and learning institutions.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola applauded SAPS members for their tireless efforts, unwavering commitment and professionalism throughout the festive season.

"The success of this operation is a direct result of teamwork, dedication and the strong partnership between the police, other law enforcement agencies and our communities. We remain firm and committed to sustaining this momentum to ensure safer communities beyond the festive period," said Otola.

The police also commended the public for their cooperation and adherence to the law, which contributed significantly to the overall success of the operation.

The SAPS reiterated its commitment to continue proactive policing and crime prevention initiatives to ensure the safety and security of all residents in the Northern Cape.