South Africa: Ethekwini Municipality's Cable Theft Crackdown Leads to Convictions

The eThekwini Municipality has intensified its efforts to combat cable theft, leading to the successful conviction of perpetrators involved in crimes targeting municipal infrastructure.

The municipality said the convictions highlight the Energy Management Directorate's continued commitment to protecting municipal infrastructure and ensuring reliable service delivery to residents.

In a recent case, a 53-year-old man, who was employed as a contractor staff member, was convicted in the Durban Magistrate's Court for possession of suspected stolen property, including electricity cables and a streetlight belonging to the municipality.

The arrest occurred in 2023 during a coordinated operation that involved an inspection of a scrap dealer's premises where stolen municipal property was discovered.

Further investigations led to additional inspections, which uncovered two rolls of eThekwini Municipality cables, additional streetlight components, and evidence of illegal cable processing at the suspect's residence.

Director of the Energy Management Directorate, Philani Shange, expressed disappointment at the involvement of a contractor staff member in such criminal activities.

"It is disheartening to witness individuals who are contracted to assist the Municipality in delivering essential services choosing to engage in theft instead. Their actions not only undermine the integrity of our workforce but also hinder our efforts to improve service delivery to our communities," Shange said.

In addition to this recent conviction, two other individuals were sentenced late last year for related offences. A 44-year-old man was found guilty of possessing suspected stolen electricity cables and received a three-year prison sentence, wholly suspended for five years.

In a separate case, a 32-year-old man was convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure and sentenced to six years' imprisonment, with half of the sentence suspended for five years.

"The Energy Management Directorate continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of infrastructure theft are brought to justice, reinforcing the message that such criminal activities will not be tolerated," Shange said.