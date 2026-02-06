South Africa: IEC Announces National Online Voter Registration Campaign

The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday announced its countrywide Online Voter Registration Campaign, marking a key milestone in preparations for the upcoming 2026 local government elections and expanding access to voter registration for millions of South Africans.

The campaign went live this week across media platforms, calling on eligible South Africans to register online, update their voter details and verify their registration status ahead of election day later in the year.

In 2021, the Electoral Commission introduced the online portal, a self-service voter registration system - which has proven effective among eligible South Africans.

It enables citizens to register, update and verify their details remotely, significantly improving the accessibility, efficiency and integrity of the voter registration process.

This year alone, the portal recorded 26,743 newly registered voters, bringing the total number of registered voters to 27,718, 204.

The highly sought-after youth demographic now accounts for 7,756,911 registered voters, underscoring the urgent need to intensify efforts to mobilise young people ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Acting Chief Electoral Officer, George Mahlangu, says the Electoral Commission is stepping up efforts to empower all voters, particularly young people, to actively participate in South Africa's democratic and electoral processes.

"We urge all eligible South Africans to register online, and those already registered to verify and, where necessary, update their address details. In the 2026 municipal elections, you register where you live and vote where you are registered.

"This ensures voters can continue to shape the affairs of their communities by participating in elections in the wards where they ordinarily reside," Mahlangu said.

Furthermore, the Electoral Commission is intensifying voter registration and civic education initiatives at institutions of learning nationwide, reinforcing civic and democracy drives aimed at young people.

Eligible South Africans aged 16 years and older, with a valid identity document, can register to vote or update their details on the online portal.

Go to www.registertovote.elections.org.za - the process is quick, safe and easy. Voters will only be permitted to vote at the voting station where they are registered. It is therefore essential that voters ensure their registration details, including their voting district and voting station, are correct and up to date ahead of Election Day.