South Africa: Deputy President Pays Tribute to Bishop John Bolana

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid tribute to Bishop Dr John Bolana for being a pillar of strength within communities and a valued social partner in the collective effort to build a united and compassionate nation.

Bolana, the fifth Bishop of the Bantu Church of Christ (Ibandla Lika Krestu LaBantu), passed away on Tuesday, 03 February 2026, in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

Since his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to champion social cohesion and nation-building initiatives, the Deputy President has engaged positively and constructively with the Bishop, working closely with interfaith leaders to strengthen unity, moral regeneration, and social solidarity across the country.

"With profound sorrow and a deep sense of both personal and national loss, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, our heartfelt condolences on the passing of a spiritual giant and a committed nation builder.

"Bishop Bolana provided unwavering spiritual guidance, moral clarity, and compassionate service to the church and broader society for many decades. His leadership reflected faith in action, rooted in love, dignity, and service to others," the Deputy President said on Thursday.

He further acknowledged that Bolana's counsel and ecumenical leadership were widely respected and sought after, not only by his congregation, but by leaders across South African society.

"We once again convey our deepest condolences to the Bantu Church of Christ. You have lost a devoted shepherd whose vision and dedication shaped the lives of many families and communities. May Bishop Bolana's soul rest in eternal peace," the Deputy President said.