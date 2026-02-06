South Africa: Smith, Burger to Carry SA Flag At Winter Games

With the 2026 Winter Olympic Games set to get underway, cross-country skier Matthew Smith and skeleton athlete Nicole Burger have been selected to carry the South African flag at the opening ceremony of the games.

"Smith (35) and Burger (31) are the oldest members among the five athletes who will do duty for Team SA at the XXV Winter Olympics. This is the biggest delegation that the country has ever sent to a Winter Games. All five are experiencing their first Winter Olympics at senior level," the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC) said ahead of the Friday, 06 February opening of the games in Italy.

The President of the (SASCOC), Barry Hendricks, congratulated the athletes and wished them well at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

"I'm delighted that we have five worthy athletes representing Team SA. Congratulations to all ahead of their first Winter Olympics, and a special note of congratulations to Matthew and Nicole who will carry our flag. It's a huge life milestone for any athlete to lead their nation at the opening ceremony of any Games", Hendricks said in a post on the SASCOC website.

SASCOC CEO, Nozipho Jafta said the presence of the athletes at the games has attracted a significant amount of positive media attention in South Africa and abroad.

"We believe that this will push a lot more of our South African youngsters to dream bigger. We look forward to seeing them all donning the green and gold of Team SA on Friday," she said.

Smith and Burger were both born in South Africa, before relocating and qualifying for the biggest stage overseas. This is significant because their presence, and the expanded team of five, reflects the growth of winter sport within the country and highlights pathways being built for future generations.

"Team SA's other three athletes were born overseas. Malica Malherbe (British Columbia), Lara Markthaler (Germany), and Thomas Weir (Switzerland) are talented young athletes with bright Olympic futures and aged 21, 18 and 17, respectively," said SASCOC.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be staged from 6- 22 February 2026.