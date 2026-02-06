Malawi: Why So Many Young Politicians Feel Cheated After Every Election--and How to Stop It

opinion

Every election season, Malawi's politically active youths give their all. They knock on doors, mobilize voters, defend parties online, spend their own money, face insults, and sometimes risk arrest--all in the hope of seeing their chosen candidates win. Yet, time and again, the bitter reality sets in: after victory, the same youths are ignored, forgotten, or sidelined. Phones go unanswered, offices close, and the leaders who once praised them now act as if they never existed. Frustration, bitterness, and a deep sense of betrayal are the predictable results.

I have observed this pattern closely over the past 15 years, having actively campaigned in four elections from 2014 to 2025. The cycle is painfully familiar, yet entirely avoidable if political youths approach their participation with clarity, strategy, and a realistic understanding of politics.

First, youths must ask themselves a critical question before committing to any campaign: Am I volunteering out of passion, or am I being "hired" for my support? There is nothing wrong with volunteering out of patriotism, belief, or ideological conviction. But if your contribution is purely voluntary, you must accept the reality that no one owes you anything after victory. Expecting rewards in such cases only sets the stage for disappointment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Second, if your support is requested in a professional or transactional sense, treat it as a political contract. Before campaigning, you must secure either immediate payment or a clear, written agreement specifying what you will receive if the party wins--whether that is a financial reward, a business opportunity, a government position, or another tangible benefit. Leaving your reward vague or relying on goodwill is a recipe for post-election frustration.

Equally important is who you deal with. Always negotiate with someone who holds real power--senior party officials, campaign financiers, or central decision-makers--not junior cadres, praise singers, or middlemen with no authority. If the person you deal with cannot influence appointments, contracts, or party policy, your expectations will never be met, and your efforts will be wasted.

One of the biggest mistakes young supporters make is campaigning loudly and publicly before negotiating their rewards or agreements. After the election, once the candidate has won, your leverage disappears. Political value is at its highest before victory; timing and negotiation matter.

Of course, no political system is perfect. Politicians often lie and sometimes fail to honor agreements. But if you have a clear, pre-agreed understanding, you at least have a valid basis to demand recognition, push for promises to be fulfilled, or hold leaders accountable. Without such agreements, volunteering is just that: voluntary. No one owes you a thing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead to 2030 and beyond, Malawian youths must be strategic, disciplined, and pragmatic. Political engagement is essential for national development, but passion without planning leaves young supporters vulnerable to exploitation and disappointment. Learn from past cycles, protect your value, and approach politics with clarity of purpose and negotiation skills. If done right, youth engagement can be both meaningful and rewarding--not just emotionally, but materially and politically.

Do not be a fool. Know your worth, negotiate it before the campaign, and secure your place in the political process. The future belongs to those who act wisely today.