Kenya: Ex-Wazito CEO Gicheru Appointed Acting FKF CEO, Ndege Thrown Out in the Cold

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have appointed Dennis Gicheru as the interim chief executive officer (CEO).

In a statement, the federation said Gicheru will assume the role until a substantive appointment is made.

Gicheru is the immediate former head of legal affairs at the federation, responsible for ethical governance, investigating match manipulation, and managing the federation's various legal disputes.

The former footballer was also the CEO of the defunct Wazito FC.

He replaces ex-Tusker footballer Harold Ndege who has been holding the position for the last one year.

Ndege has been embroiled in a tug-of-war with FKF president Hussein Mohammed who accuses him of incompetency.

