Sudan: Productive Families for Capacity Building Initiative Targets Returnees to Khartoum

Khartoum — The Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries has prepared support packages for displaced families expected to return to Khartoum in the coming months under an initiative called Productive Families for Capacity Building, Minister Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri said.

In an interview with SUNA to be published later, Professor Al-Mansouri explained that the initiative provides lectures and hands-on training programs to equip returning households with practical skills in goat rearing, dairy production, poultry farming, beekeeping, aquaculture, and home-based agriculture.

The minister noted that the program began in 2018, before the war, with a single group of 850 to 1,200 participants and has since grown to 21 groups. He added that he has called on Sudanese living abroad to contribute by offering training lectures to build skills related to animal resources sector products. Several offshoot groups have emerged from the program, including the "Capable Women" groups.

Professor Al-Mansouri also said he has requested support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, and export sector groups to help ease living burdens and ensure decent livelihoods for the families.

The minister announced the establishment of cooperative societies for animal raising, including the production of meat, milk, eggs, and sacrificial sheep for Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.