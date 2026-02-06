South Sudan: Statement On Attack Against WFP Convoy

6 February 2026
United States Embassy (Juba)
press release

The Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and of the United States of America, as well as the Delegation of the European Union, condemn the recent attacks on and looting of twelve World Food Programme boats in Upper Nile State. The convoy carried over 1,500 metric tons of food intended to feed 73,000 people in need.

We urge the transitional government to take prompt actions to recover the food as well as other resources stolen from implementers that were aboard the boats. Our countries' taxpayers' funding for humanitarian assistance in South Sudan should achieve the greatest possible life-saving impact.

Attacks on humanitarian and medical facilities are entirely unacceptable.

We call on South Sudan's leaders, of all parties and at all levels, to create conditions that ensure the unhindered delivery of assistance to their people enduring famine, malnutrition, and conflict-driven displacement.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Juba.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.