South Sudan: Statement On Attack Against WFP Convoy

The Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and of the United States of America, as well as the Delegation of the European Union, condemn the recent attacks on and looting of twelve World Food Programme boats in Upper Nile State. The convoy carried over 1,500 metric tons of food intended to feed 73,000 people in need.

We urge the transitional government to take prompt actions to recover the food as well as other resources stolen from implementers that were aboard the boats. Our countries' taxpayers' funding for humanitarian assistance in South Sudan should achieve the greatest possible life-saving impact.

Attacks on humanitarian and medical facilities are entirely unacceptable.

We call on South Sudan's leaders, of all parties and at all levels, to create conditions that ensure the unhindered delivery of assistance to their people enduring famine, malnutrition, and conflict-driven displacement.