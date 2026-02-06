Tanzania: Minister - We're Not Subdividing Isalalo Forest Land for Human Use

Dodoma — THE government has said it has no plans to excise any part of the Isalalo Forest Reserve in Songwe Region for human settlement, stressing that the protected area must remain intact to safeguard water sources and the ecosystem.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Chande, made the clarification in the National Assembly this week while responding to a basic question from Mbozi MP Onesmo Mnkondya (CCM), who sought to know whether the government intended to allocate part of the forest to surrounding communities.

Mr Chande said the government does not intend to subdivide the forest for human use, but urged residents living near the reserve to adhere to proper land-use plans to meet present and future needs without harming the environment.

He noted that communities are permitted to undertake non-extractive activities compatible with conservation, including beekeeping, which some residents have already started practising within the reserve.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Deputy Minister explained that the Isalalo Forest Reserve was established to conserve water sources, protect flora and fauna, mitigate the effects of climate change and safeguard soil health.

He said the forest is surrounded by five villages; Itentula and Hamwelo (Itaka Ward) and Nambizo, Ipapa and Utambalila (Nambizo Ward), making environmental protection essential for sustaining ecological services in the area.

Responding to a supplementary question in which the MP claimed the forest 'no longer has water or wildlife' and should therefore be reconsidered for allocation to communities, Mr Chande urged residents to remain patient, saying the government's position remains unchanged while assessments continue.

ALSO READ: Poor harvests linked to replanted seeds

In another basic question, Moshi Urban MP Ibrahim Shayo (CCM) sought to know the government's plans to fund training for mountain porters through vocational institutions such as VETA to enhance their skills.

Mr Chande said the government has already started formalising porter training through the College of African Wildlife Management, Mweka, in Kilimanjaro Region.

He said the initiative includes developing training curricula and establishing an incubation centre dedicated to porter skills development. He added that the government will continue to collaborate with the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET) to encourage vocational colleges, including VETA, to introduce programmes that support the tourism value chain, with porters among the key beneficiaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Once these programmes are fully developed, the government, through TANAPA, will work with stakeholders to implement training aimed at enhancing porters' skills, similar to the ongoing programmes for tour guides," he said.