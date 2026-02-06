Tanzania: Government Accelerates Digital Connectivity

Dodoma — THE government has given new energy to the nation's digital transformation agenda, with significant progress reported in the first 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's renewed mandate.

The Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology highlighted key achievements in expanding digital connectivity across the country, aiming to ensure more citizens and businesses can access reliable online services.

In addition to improving connectivity, the government has focused on supporting innovation and economic growth by boosting financing for start-ups.

Efforts have also been made to enhance revenue collection through digital platforms, signaling a commitment to modernising both the economy and public service delivery.

Presenting the ministry's 100-day performance report in Dodoma this week, Minister Angellah Kairuki said a total of 5bn/- has been allocated to enable access to capital for small and medium enterprises and start-ups, with 50 companies set to benefit through commercial banks once they meet the set criteria.

She said the initiative fulfils part of President Samia's 13-point pledge, three of which directly involve the ministry.

In the course, Ms Kairuki urged young Tanzanian innovators to seize the opportunity, noting that applications will open from February 11, 2026 on the ministry's digital platforms and start-up networks.

She said preparations are also underway to establish the ICT Start-ups Development Fund, a national facility that will ensure reliable financing for young innovators whose projects often struggle to secure conventional funding.

The ministry has equally completed guidelines that will allow registered start-ups to participate in public procurement through a seamless link between the SAFARI HUNT System and the National Electronic Public Procurement System (NeST).

Ms Kairuki said the Digital Tanzania Project has connected 800 public institutions to the Government Communication Network (GovNet), enhancing the delivery of digital services and enabling faster response to citizen concerns.

The ministry is also finalising the Tembo Portal, a new system for citizens to book appointments with ministry leaders, set for launch in April 2026. The minister reported sustained growth in the sector, supported by continued government investment in communication infrastructure.

Registered mobile lines increased from 99.3 million in October 2025 to 106.9 million in January 2026, internet users rose from 56.3 million to 58.1 million and mobile money users jumped from 71.7 million to 76.5 million.

Communication costs remain stable, with voice calls at 29/- per minute and out-of-bundle data averaging 9.35/- per MB.

In the same period, the ministry collected 132.29bn/-, surpassing its revenue target by 109.9 per cent, attributed to increased efficiency, reduced leakages and improved transparency through ICT-driven government revenue systems.

Through UCSAF, the ministry has completed 758 communication towers in 713 wards at a cost of 126bn/-, benefiting about 8.5 million citizens and upgraded 304 towers to 3G and 4G.

Out of 636 new towers under construction nationwide, 398 are complete and 371 already operational, serving 67,795 subscribers. Fifteen radio towers have also been built, with four currently broadcasting.

The ministry has also signed contracts for constructing 201 additional towers in 201 wards covering 263 villages, at a cost of 19.8bn/-, with completion expected by March 2027, benefitting an estimated 2.8 million people.

Ten more districts including Kilwa, Maswa, Bariadi, Sikonge, Urambo, Ushirombo, Chunya, Karagwe, Nzega and Butiama have been connected to the National ICT Broadband Backbone, bringing total coverage to 119 out of 139 districts.

Completion of the remaining districts is expected by June 2026.

Public Wi-Fi has been extended to 61 locations out of the targeted 120, including markets, bus terminals, higher learning institutions and DART Phase I stations in 20 regions.

Meanwhile, TTCL has increased its fibre-tohome customer base from 46,512 to 54,418, a 17 per cent rise.