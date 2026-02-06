Tanzania: High Court Judge Pushes Mediation to Speed Up Justice

Bukoba — BUKOBA High Court Judgein-Charge, Immaculata Banzi, has stressed that mediation is a vital, constitutional and cost-effective mechanism for conflict resolution.

Speaking during the commemoration of Tanzania Law Day held in Bukoba Municipality recently, Judge Banzi said the Judiciary is actively promoting mediation to reduce court case backlogs, accelerate access to justice and foster societal harmony, moving beyond purely adversarial traditional litigation.

She urged citizens in Kagera Region to avoid taking the law into their own hands and instead utilise court services.

Elaborating further, she said that during 2025, the Bukoba High Court successfully resolved 27 long-standing disputes, including inheritance and land-related cases, some of which had persisted for between 10 and 20 years.

In that regard, she commended Judge Gabriel Malata, who personally resolved 12 disputes, including one that had lasted 15 years.

Judge Banzi stressed that mediation is an effective method of maintaining peace and harmony among community members, noting that the country's constitution Section 107(D) and Holy Scriptures, including the Bible and the Quran, emphasise the importance of mediation.

She explained that mediators play a crucial role in helping disputing parties reach amicable agreements. Justice Banzi also cited various alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms available before resorting to court proceedings, including reconciliation, negotiation, mediation, arbitration and early neutral case evaluation.

She said emphasised the efficiency and simplicity of the processes, noting that they not only resolve disputes swiftly but also strengthen relationships and social cohesion.

Justice Banzi further noted that mediation is deeply rooted in tradition, having historically been practised by elders, families, religious leaders and community councils.

She also urged judges and magistrates to work diligently and serve all people impartially. Meanwhile, Judge Banzi commended the sixth-phase government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for plans nearing completion to establish a Court of Appeal Registry in Mwanza.

"The establishment of the Court of Appeal Registry in Mwanza is highly commendable and will accelerate access to justice and development, especially for citizens in the Lake Zone regions of Mara, Mwanza, Kagera, Simiyu and Geita," she said