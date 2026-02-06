Tanzania: Poor Harvests Linked to Replanted Seeds

Dodoma — THE government has defended the annual purchase of maize seeds by farmers, saying most varieties grown in the country are hybrids that lose their superior qualities when replanted, leading to poor harvests and reduced productivity.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture David Silinde made the clarification in the National Assembly when responding to a basic question from Urambo MP Magreth Sitta (CCM), who sought to know why farmers must purchase new maize seeds annually instead of reusing seeds from their previous harvests.

Mr Silinde explained that certified seeds sold in agro-dealer shops undergo rigorous scientific testing in laboratories to confirm their quality, including high yield potential, resistance to diseases and tolerance to drought.

He said once farmers replant seeds harvested from hybrid varieties, the original traits diminish or disappear entirely, significantly lowering production and income.

"Most of the maize seeds used by farmers nationwide are hybrid seeds, developed by crossing two or more parent lines of the same family. Due to their scientific structure, these seeds cannot retain their superior qualities when reused, which affects harvests and overall agricultural efficiency," he said.

In her supplementary question, the Urambo MP asked about the government's strategies to reduce maize farming costs particularly for low-income farmers and measures to protect crops from destructive pests.

Responding, the Deputy Minister said the government continues to implement its agricultural input subsidy programme, which covers seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to ease production costs and increase farmers' profitability.