Tanzania: EACOP Progress to Dominate Dr Samia-Museveni Talks

Dar es Salaam — THE Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is expected to arrive in Tanzania tomorrow, Saturday, February 7, 2026, for a one-day working visit.

The announcement was made today, Friday, February 6, 2026, by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House, which stated that President Museveni will hold talks with his host, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The discussions are aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and enhancing economic cooperation between Tanzania and Uganda.

Among the key agenda items to be discussed are energy-related issues, particularly the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, which is expected to benefit Tanzania, Uganda, and the wider East African region.

In addition, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, including trade, security, and infrastructure development.