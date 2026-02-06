South Africa: Tebogo Thobejane Writes Book After 'Cat' Matlala's Alleged Hit On Her

Tebogo Thobejane was shot in the foot in an attack allegedly ordered by ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Her passenger was paralysed.

Tebogo Thobejane is turning one of the worst moments of her life into a book about survival and hope.

Thobejane later left South Africa out of fear for her safety and has been living abroad since the attack.

She is now using writing as a way to heal and start over. Her upcoming book will reflect on the ordeal, how it changed her life and her journey toward healing.