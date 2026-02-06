Namibia: Cervical Cancer Vaccine Safe Amid Conspiracy Theories - Health Officials

Health officials say the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is safe, following concerns expressed by parents since its introduction in August 2025.

The concerns regarding the vaccine's safety were discussed at the Cervical Cancer Awareness Dialogue in Windhoek on Thursday, hosted by the Thrive Reproductive and Maternal Health Foundation.

A specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Dr Justine Mufenda, says there is misinformation circulating about the vaccine, such as claims that it causes sterility or targets Africans.

"The vaccine is a lifesaving drug. Namibia worked to get it. Countries such as Rwanda started using it in 2011 and have reduced cervical cancer," Mufenda says.

She says the vaccine protects children, mothers and women, and that cervical cancer can be prevented through vaccination and screening.

Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) chief executive Rolf Hansen says no woman needs to die from cervical cancer.

He states that prevention is possible through vaccination.

"The vaccine was developed and tested before Covid-19. Concerns about vaccines come from Covid-19. Rwanda is on track to eliminate cervical cancer," Hansen says.

He adds that families should get accurate information and be involved in vaccination efforts.

Ministry of Health and Social Services senior health programme officer Tuwilika Kamati says the vaccine has been available globally and in Namibia, but only in private facilities until now.

"The vaccine is now part of routine immunisation. All eligible girls should be vaccinated. Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of death among women in Namibia," Kamati says.

According to CAN, cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women in Namibia. It can be detected early and partly prevented through screening and vaccination.