South Africa: Nsfas Approves 660,000 Students but Thousands Still Stuck Waiting

NSFAS approved over 660,000 students for 2026 after teams worked around the clock to process more than 180,000 resubmitted documents.

About 21,483 applications remain stuck due to outstanding documents while 85,662 are still being verified by the scheme.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved more than 660,000 students for funding for the 2026 academic year.

Teams worked "around the clock" to process outstanding documents. More than 180,000 missing documents were resubmitted, leading to an additional 50,000 approvals before the registration cycle closed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But problems remain. About 21,483 applications are stuck because of outstanding documents, while 85,662 are undergoing verification. NSFAS urged students to upload clear and correct documents, warning that incorrect or blurry submissions slow down the process.

For continuing university students, 436,924 met the academic progression criteria, while 109,761 did not. A further 4,945 students are awaiting results, mainly due to supplementary exams. NSFAS encouraged institutions to upload outstanding results to avoid delays.

TVET colleges are also affected. Of 210,989 continuing TVET students, 127,503 met academic requirements, while 79,461 did not. Results received from mid-January are being processed within seven days.

Accommodation remains a sensitive issue. NSFAS received 194,071 accommodation applications, with only 55,653 approved so far. The scheme warned accommodation providers against housing students without confirmed funding or relocating them unfairly, saying it will take a zero-tolerance approach.

On payments, NSFAS confirmed that R3.6-billion has been paid to universities for allowances, while R679-million went to TVET colleges for tuition. TVET student allowances will now be paid on 13 and 27 February 2026 due to extended registrations.

NSFAS urged students to monitor their application and appeal statuses closely as the academic year unfolds.