Namibia: Venaani Proposes Desert Farming Strategy

6 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani has proposed desert farming as a strategy to address agricultural issues.

Venaani made this revelation on Thursday during the National Assembly session.

"This House recognises the urgent need to develop a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector in Namibia, particularly through desert farming, as a strategic response to climate change, food insecurity and unemployment," he said.

Venaani said desert farming, supported by modern irrigation systems and innovative land-use practices, has the potential to unlock underutilised arid land.

This, he said, would strengthen agricultural value chains, enhance food security and create sustainable jobs, especially for youth and rural communities.

Venaani proposed that the National Assembly debate the development and expansion of desert farming through targeted investment in irrigation infrastructure, research and innovation. This is intended to include effective measures to combat desertification.

He proposes that the motion be referred to the relevant standing committee for further consideration, stakeholder input and recommendations.

