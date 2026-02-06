Zimbabwe: Chamisa Taken to Court Over Ccc Funds

6 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Political activist Talent Rusere has filed a case at the High Court of Zimbabwe seeking to stop former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa from forming a new political party until he accounts for funds raised during his time at the helm of the opposition movement.

The application, registered as Case No. HCH498/26 argues that Chamisa should not be allowed to launch or register any new political entity until a full financial audit of CCC resources is completed.

Rusere, a former CCC member and financial contributor said he went to court in the interests of transparency and accountability.

In court papers, he argues that Chamisa exercised "absolute control" over party resources under what he describes as a policy of "strategic ambiguity" and therefore acted as a constructive trustee of the party's assets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As such, he is personally and legally liable to account for all funds and assets administered during his tenure," Rusere said.

He is seeking a declaratory order compelling a full accounting of all state and donor funds received by the CCC since January 2022.

This includes detailed disclosure of high-value assets, among them an armoured vehicle reportedly purchased through a public GoFundMe campaign.

To prevent what he calls the risk of asset flight, Rusere has also applied for an interdict to bar Chamisa -- or anyone acting on his behalf -- from registering a new political party with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) until a transparent handover process and a certified audit are carried out.

Rusere said his action was meant to protect the rights of contributors and uphold constitutional principles.

"Anyone performing a public or quasi-public role has a duty to be accountable to the people they lead and those who fund their activities. Mr Chamisa is no exception." he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.