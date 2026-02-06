South Africa: MK Calls Emergency Meeting to Remove Premier Ntuli

MKP's Tony Yengeni invited NFP's Ivan Barnes to meet at Beverly Hills Hotel in Durban on Saturday to plan the motion.

The meeting follows tensions between NFP and IFP leaders and a collapsed GPU meeting that was requested by the DA.

uMkhonto weSizwe is planning another attempt to remove KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli from office.

MKP second deputy president Tony Yengeni sent a letter on Thursday afternoon inviting NFP President Ivan Barnes to an urgent meeting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting is set for Saturday at Beverly Hills Hotel north of Durban.

Yengeni's letter said the meeting will discuss a second motion of no confidence against Ntuli.

"You are hereby formally invited, as our political counterparts in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and broader progressive movement, to attend a multilateral engagement convened to deliberate on the proposed second Motion of No Confidence in the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Hon. Thami Ntuli," the letter said.

Yengeni said the meeting will provide a platform for parties to discuss the political situation in the province.

The invitation comes after tensions between NFP and IFP leaders led to a collapsed meeting of Government of Provincial Unity members this week.

The DA had requested the GPU meeting to discuss issues raised by the NFP.

IFP Zululand District Mayor Mkhonyovu Khumalo made claims about the NFP which angered party leaders.

NFP caucus leader in Zululand Siphamamdla Ntombela disputed Khumalo's claim that the NFP has only one seat in Zululand.

"This is totally wrong because in Zululand we have about eight councillors. Therefore to say we are a party with one seat is quite disturbing," Ntombela said.

One senior NFP leader accused IFP leaders of bribing NFP councillors in Zululand with jobs and sexual favours.

The IFP is reportedly looking for a new GPU partner from the EFF and talks are said to be at an advanced stage.