South Africa: Electoral Commission Tells Young Voters to Check Details Before 2026 Elections

The Electoral Commission says 26,743 new voters registered online in 2025, bringing total registered voters to 27,718,204 nationwide.

South Africans aged 16 and older with a valid identity document can register or update details using the online portal.

Young South Africans who want a say in local issues like housing, water and roads should check their voter details now, the Electoral Commission says.

The commission has launched a nationwide online voter registration campaign as part of preparations for the 2026 local government elections. The campaign started this week across different media platforms.

Eligible South Africans can register online, update their address details or check that their information is correct before election day later this year.

The commission introduced its online voter registration portal in 2021. The system allows people to register, update and verify their details without travelling to an office.

In 2025 alone, 26,743 new voters registered online. This brings the total number of registered voters to 27,718,204. The commission says 7,756,911 registered voters are from the youth age group.

Acting chief electoral officer George Mahlangu said the commission wants all voters, especially young people, to take part in South Africa's democratic processes.

He said voters must remember that in the 2026 municipal elections, people register where they live and vote where they are registered. This means having the correct address details is important.

The commission is also running voter registration and civic education drives at institutions of learning across the country.

