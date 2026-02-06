South Africa: Nobody Cares, Rage Joburg Residents As Water Outages Worsen

The current water outages in parts of Johannesburg caused by a multi-system failure have led to residents being without water for more than two weeks. Schools and businesses have been closed and residents have grown disillusioned with the City's apparent unwillingness to resolve the issue.

"The water outages are lasting longer and longer. It's starting to feel like nobody cares," said Parkhurst resident Johnny Pienaar.

His comment echoed the growing sentiment among Johannesburg residents as they reel from water outages caused by a multi-system failure during a heatwave where temperatures have climbed above 30°C.

In Midrand, residents protested on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, after six days of outages caused by a pump's motor explosion at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant on Tuesday, 27 January 2026. Although the explosion was repaired a few days later, a leak at the Klipfontein Reservoir inlet extended the outage further.

Other areas including Melville, Brixton, Yeoville, Berea, Orange Farm and Auckland Park have been left with no water or low water pressure due to planned maintenance work on the Commando System between 3 and 5 February.

Systems across Soweto are also severely constrained, as critically low to empty reservoirs are resulting in low pressure and water outages in areas like Doornkop, Dobsonville, Meadowlands, Naledi, Zola and Protea Glen. Diepsloot community leader Loyiso Toyiya told Daily Maverick on Thursday that the area had been without water for several days.

"It was out for three to four days," Toyiya told Daily Maverick...