Egypt: Somalia, Egypt Hold Talks in Cairo, Reaffirm Strategic Ties

6 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulsalam Ali, held formal consultations in Cairo with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, highlighting the depth of the strategic relationship between the two countries, officials said.

The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating positions on regional issues, underlining what both sides described as long-standing and close ties between the two nations.

Egypt reaffirmed its full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, signalling Cairo's continued backing for Mogadishu amid regional challenges.

The two ministers also discussed stepping up joint efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa, stressing the importance of effective strategic cooperation to address shared concerns.

The meeting forms part of Somalia's broader diplomatic push to reinforce relations and deepen strategic partnerships with friendly countries, particularly Egypt.

