Somalia: Jubaland Leader Praises U.S. Africom Special Forces for Security Cooperation

6 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam met with United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) special operations officers deployed in the Jubaland region, praising their role in strengthening security and combating the Al-Shabaab militant group, his office said.

During the meeting, President Islam thanked the officers for their cooperation in security matters, particularly the training provided to local forces, joint counterterrorism operations, and their contribution to recent operations that dealt significant blows to Al-Shabaab in several parts of Jubaland.

He commended the AFRICOM personnel for their courage, professionalism and close coordination during security operations, saying the partnership had played a key role in improving stability and safety across the region.

The Jubaland leader formally presented medals of honour and certificates of appreciation to the AFRICOM special operations officers, recognising what he described as their vital contribution to supporting Jubaland's security efforts.

The meeting forms part of broader efforts by the Jubaland administration to deepen security cooperation with international partners as it continues operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab.

