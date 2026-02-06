Somalia Intelligence, Partners Destroy Key Al-Shabaab Facilities in Central Region

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), with support from international partners, has carried out a targeted operation that destroyed major Al-Shabaab facilities in the Arabow area near the town of Bu'aale in the Middle Juba region, authorities said.

In a statement, NISA said the operation dismantled several of the militant group's most important sites used to plan and coordinate attacks.

Among the facilities destroyed were Al-Shabaab's political and administrative headquarters, a bomb-making centre, offices used for propaganda and misinformation, known as Al-Kataa'ib, a training camp, and a building housing commanders responsible for training fighters, the agency said.

At least eight Al-Shabaab members were killed during the operation, according to NISA.

The agency said the raid was successfully concluded, without providing further details.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged a deadly insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade and frequently targets government forces and civilians.

