Somalia Intelligence, Partners Destroy Key Al-Shabaab Facilities in Central Region

6 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), with support from international partners, has carried out a targeted operation that destroyed major Al-Shabaab facilities in the Arabow area near the town of Bu'aale in the Middle Juba region, authorities said.

In a statement, NISA said the operation dismantled several of the militant group's most important sites used to plan and coordinate attacks.

Among the facilities destroyed were Al-Shabaab's political and administrative headquarters, a bomb-making centre, offices used for propaganda and misinformation, known as Al-Kataa'ib, a training camp, and a building housing commanders responsible for training fighters, the agency said.

At least eight Al-Shabaab members were killed during the operation, according to NISA.

The agency said the raid was successfully concluded, without providing further details.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged a deadly insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than a decade and frequently targets government forces and civilians.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.