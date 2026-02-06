Somalia: Somali Council of Ministers Discusses Drought Crisis, Issues National Appeal

Mogadishu — The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia held a meeting to discuss the worsening drought affecting large parts of the country and issued a national appeal to the Somali people and the international community.

The meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, heard a detailed briefing from the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, H.E. Mahmoud Abdirahman.

In his report, the Minister highlighted the severe impact of the drought on the livelihoods of the population, particularly in terms of food shortages, lack of water, and widespread displacement. He stressed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and broad cooperation to address the crisis.

The Council of Ministers offered prayers for the Somali people affected by the drought, asking God to ease their suffering, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ongoing relief efforts and to addressing the humanitarian situation.

Finally, the Council called on the Somali public and the international community to play an active role in supporting vulnerable communities, in order to prevent a further escalation of the humanitarian crisis.