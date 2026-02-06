Somalia: Nisa Kills Senior Al-Shabaab Finance Commander in Targeted Lower Shabelle Operation

Mogadishu — The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has announced the killing of a senior Al-Shabaab commander responsible for finance operations in the Banadir region.

In a press statement, NISA said the targeted operation was carried out on January 27 in the Daniga Baaloow area of Lower Shabelle region, where Ahmed Dhubad Xidig--also known by the alias Sheikh Aden Dheere--was killed.

According to the agency, the commander was a key figure within the militant group and played a major role in collecting and managing Al-Shabaab's finances in the Banadir region. NISA noted that his activities had a direct impact on national security and the daily lives of Somali civilians.

The agency described the operation as part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle what it refers to as the Khawarij group, emphasizing that such missions are aimed at restoring public safety and targeting leaders who pose a serious threat to peace and stability.

NISA reiterated its commitment to continuing operations against Al-Shabaab until the group is fully eliminated across the country, stressing its determination to relieve Somali citizens from the harm inflicted by terrorist organizations.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab,

Call 0611169105.