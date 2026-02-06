Somalia: Somali Army Launches Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Hiraan Region

Beledweyne — The Somali National Army (SNA) has carried out planned security operations in eastern parts of the Hiraan region, driving out Al-Shabaab militants as part of ongoing efforts to restore stability, the military said.

In a statement, the army said the operations were aimed at clearing areas where the Islamist group had been hiding and were part of a sustained campaign to eliminate Al-Shabaab's presence across the country.

Commander of the SNA's 27th Ground Forces Division, Colonel Ali Cagay, said the offensive falls under the broader operation known as *"Heeryada Cadowga"* (Lifting the Enemy's Burden), which seeks to relieve civilians from abuses blamed on the group.

"The Somali National Army is fully committed to ensuring security and protecting civilians, and operations against Al-Shabaab will continue until the group is completely eradicated nationwide," Cagay said.

The latest operations come as Somalia's federal government intensifies security measures alongside allied forces, aiming to create a safer environment for civilians and support long-term development in liberated areas.

