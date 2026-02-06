Congo-Kinshasa: Joint Statement on the Inaugural Meeting of the Joint Steering Committee of the U.S.-DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi engaging with top American executives at the US-DRC Presidential Business Roundtable hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during the Congolese leader's visit to Washington, DC.

announcement

Washington, DC — The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Government of the United States and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing economic growth, stability, and prosperity for both of our peoples. Through the U.S.-DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement, we are building a foundation for increased U.S. investment in the DRC, recognizing that economic growth is a cornerstone of long-term stability.

Today, the inaugural meeting of the Joint Steering Committee formally commenced implementation of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, and the DRC government designated the initial list of Strategic Asset Reserve (SAR) assets. U.S. companies will receive preferential access to these assets, reflecting our joint commitment to fostering investment that brings stability, transparency, and employment opportunities to the DRC. The SAR asset designation marks a significant step toward creating the conditions necessary for meaningful investment in the DRC’s critical minerals sector.

The Parties held consultations regarding the DRC Designated Strategic Projects and exchanged views on their alignment with shared objectives related to economic development, supply chain resilience, and regional connectivity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The delegations reaffirmed that peace and security are fundamental to the objectives of the Strategic Partnership Agreement and discussed ongoing efforts by both sides to advance stability in eastern DRC. The Parties emphasized that the development of the Strategic Partnership cannot be dissociated from the consolidation of peace, security, the preservation of territorial integrity, and stability in the DRC, which constitute its fundamental foundation.

The Joint Steering Committee received a status update on progress related to the Sakania–Lobito Corridor and noted its relevance to regional trade facilitation and infrastructure development.

We recognize the vital role of the private sector in driving economic progress and invite private sector entities – that meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the Strategic Partnership Agreement – to contact either government to obtain the SAR asset list, express interest in being designated as a Qualifying Strategic Project, and explore investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, the Joint Steering Committee will continue to meet regularly to review progress, coordinate efforts, and identify new avenues for collaboration. We remain committed to working together to realize the full implementation of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, to unlock the full investment potential of the DRC and to deliver tangible benefits for both nations.