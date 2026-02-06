Mozambique: Terrorists Claim Deaths of Nine Soldiers

Maputo — The Islamist terrorists responsible for extreme violence in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado claim to have murdered at least nine members of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) in Macomia district.

The terrorists, through the Islamic State propaganda channels, claimed that the attack took place last Sunday in two bases that had been occupied by the FADM in 2022 and 2025, namely Katupa and Namabo, which were previously under jihadist control.

The Islamic State publication is accompanied by a 23-second video showing various war materials that they claim to have seized after the invasion of the FADM bases.

According to sources cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', last weekend, the population of Macomia district received information about an intense attack near the Fifth Congress village, but no details are available.

The sources added that some soldiers who supposedly abandoned the two positions arrived on Sunday night and, on Monday, on foot, in the town of Macomia.