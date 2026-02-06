South Africa: Transport Committee Notes Six Months Suspension of Aarto As Municipalities Are Not Ready to Implement

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has noted the suspension of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) implementation.
The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Donald Selamolela, said although unfortunate but the request which the Minister of Transport had already granted was understandable, given the industry issues.
He said: "From the committee's side we make a call for all stakeholders to iron out whatever outstanding issues regarding readiness to implement, so that we can move towards full implementation. We agree with the Minister granting the request, because cautious implementation is much better than haphazardness."
Mr Selamolela continued: "If we are to address the deaths that we have seen on our roads the law should be punitive but fair. We note this request from municipalities."
This week, Minister Barbara Creecy led a strong departmental delegation that tabled festive road deaths to Parliament. A 5% reduction was realised for the festive season and that much of the crashes resulted from drunk driving instances.
Minister Creecy informed the committee that the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) regulations have been suspended for six months following a request from municipalities who indicated that they were not ready to implement the legislation. AARTO is about the promotion of safe driving on the roads and it prescribes the demerit system for reckless driving.
On the other hand the committee has shortlisted names of those who will serve on the Transport Economic Council. Preparations are at an advanced stage to interview the shortlisted candidates to serve on the council.
The Council serves to provide an independent appeals mechanism for economic regulation in the Transport sector so as to improve the quality of the decisions made by the Transport Economic Regulator, as proposed in legislation.
Full list of the CVs of the shortlisted candidates:
Adv D Block
Adv LN Gopaul
Adv M Mello
Adv N Bleki
Dr HJ Moyana
Dr M Neluheni
Dr S Gertenbach
Dr S Muller
Mr A Mahlalutye
Mr B Mqoco
Mr NT Baloyi
Mr P Manzini
Ms A Baniparsadh
Ms L Noge-Tungamirai
Ms P Beck Paxton
Ms S Montes
Ms S Mthembu
Ms T Nichols
Ms T Zwane