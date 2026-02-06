Zimbabwe: Crack Down or Step Aside - Mnangagwa Challenges Party Leaders

6 February 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on ZANU PF Central Committee members to take a leading role in fighting corruption and strengthening accountability as the country pursues Vision 2030.

Addressing a party Strategic Seminar Workshop in Gweru, Mnangagwa said party leaders must recommit themselves to discipline and people-centered governance.

"This gathering is not for show. It must be a platform for honest introspection and renewal," he said.

He warned that leadership positions should be earned through service rather than entitlement.

"Leadership is not conferred by position alone. It is earned through unwavering commitment to serving the Party and people," Mnangagwa told delegates.

The President emphasised zero tolerance for wrongdoing.

"We have zero tolerance to corruption, complacency, mediocrity and outright negligence, "he said.

He urged Central Committee members to be at the forefront of exposing inefficiencies that could undermine national development.

Mnangagwa also challenged leaders to embrace modern communication tools while maintaining unity.

"Let us fully quickly embrace and fully utilise new media to publicise the work and successes of our Party. I challenge us to use the media to promote unity of purpose around our shared national vision and not as a tool for egos," he said.

