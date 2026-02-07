Namibia: 'Namibians own Geingob' 

New Era
Hage Geingob, Namibia's 3rd president, and First Lady Monica Geingos
5 February 2026
New Era (Windhoek)
By Lydia Pitiri

Windhoek — Former first lady Monica Geingos has said the legacy of the late president Hage Geingob does not belong to a single individual, but to the entire Namibian nation.

Speaking to Nampa about the enduring impact of the late Statesman, Geingos reflected on the two years since his passing, emphasising the collective loss felt by the nation.

“We miss him. We miss his leadership. We miss his humour. But we are also comforted by his legacy,” Geingos noted.

She stated that her grief is mirrored by the public.

“I speak as somebody close to him. I also speak as a Namibian. I think Namibians have made it clear that we all miss him,” Geingos said.

Geingos stressed that the lessons from Geingob’s life – both his triumphs and challenges – are open for all to learn from.

“Nobody owns him. Nobody owns his legacy, and he had something to teach all of us. Whether it’s things that he did very well in or things that he struggled with,” she said.

“Hage was an honest person. He had massive successes that we celebrate, and we learnt the lessons of the things that he grappled with,” added Geingos.

Her remarks come ahead of a combined candlelight ceremony to be held at the Heroes Acre in honour of departed former president Geingob and Founding President Sam Nujoma on Saturday.

Geingob, Namibia’s third president, died on 4 February 2024. A pivotal figure in Namibia’s history, Geingob chaired the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Namibian Constitution and served as the country’s first prime minister at independence in 1990 before ascending to the presidency in 2015.

Nujoma, Namibia’s first President, died on 8 February 2025. Nujoma led the liberation movement during the struggle for independence and steered the country through its first 15 years of sovereignty (1990–2005).

The joint commemoration at the national shrine is expected to draw thousands of Namibians and dignitaries who will pay respects to the two leaders who shaped the trajectory of the nation. -Nampa

