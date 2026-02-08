Africa: No More Political Dynasties - Africa Is Not an Inheritance

guest column

Across our continent, a dangerous pattern is tightening its grip on our republics. Ageing leaders — once celebrated as liberators, revolutionaries, or technocrats — are quietly reshaping African states into family enterprises.

Faced with mortality and anxious about what awaits them after decades in power, some are no longer strengthening institutions. They are strengthening bloodlines.

The formula is painfully familiar: extend your tenure, weaken opposition, elevate loyalists — and then position a son, a sibling, or a trusted relative close enough to inherit the throne when the curtain falls.

This is not democratic succession. This is political inheritance.

Uganda: When the State Begins to Resemble a Household

Uganda stands as one of the clearest warnings. After decades under entrenched rule, the line between state and family has blurred. Powerful relatives occupy strategic posts, while the president's son — a high-profile military figure — is widely viewed as heir apparent. What should be a republic increasingly resembles a private estate preparing for generational transfer.

Such arrangements hollow out institutions. They send a dangerous message: loyalty to a surname outweighs loyalty to a constitution. Citizens are reduced to spectators watching the choreography of power rather than participants shaping their nation's future.

A Contagion Spreading Across the Continent

Uganda is not alone. Across parts of West Africa, worrying signs are emerging — family members quietly stepping into influential roles, insiders positioned as standby successors while ageing heads of state consolidate control. The language is always stability. The reality is succession planning conducted behind closed doors.

And yet, history warns against the illusion of permanence. Who could forget the dramatic fall from power of the Gbagbos in West Africa — a stark reminder that entrenched rule can unravel overnight — before a steady technocratic hand stepped in to stabilise the state? Political dominance, no matter how secure it appears, can dissolve with astonishing speed.

In Equatorial Guinea, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers has for years groomed his son within the machinery of government, turning national leadership into a family discussion rather than a democratic process.

When republics become dynasties, citizenship becomes theatre.

The Fear Driving Dynastic Politics

Behind these moves lies a common anxiety: fear of prosecution, fear of political revenge, fear of irrelevance. Some leaders believe installing relatives will shield them once they leave office. But history repeatedly proves that dynastic succession offers no lasting protection. Regimes built on personalities rather than institutions rarely survive their founders.

Invincibility is the last lie autocrats tell themselves.

A Generation That Refuses Silence

Africa is the youngest continent on Earth. Its youth are informed, connected, and increasingly unwilling to accept leadership as hereditary privilege. They demand functioning institutions, accountable governance, and opportunities based on merit — not proximity to power.

The Pan-African dream was never about replacing colonial dynasties with local ones. It was about dignity, self-determination, and republics strong enough to outlive individual rulers.

Liberators who refuse to let go risk becoming the very oppressors they once resisted.

Africa Belongs to Its People — Not to Political Families

This is a defining moment. Civil society, journalists, faith leaders, and young citizens must insist that leadership is a public trust — not a family heirloom. Africa does not need new monarchies disguised as republics. It needs constitutions that matter, elections that are credible, and leaders courageous enough to step aside without installing relatives as guardians of their legacy.

To every ageing president engineering dynastic succession: your power is temporary, your title is not eternal, and your legacy will not be measured by how long you ruled — but by whether you trusted your people enough to let them choose their future.

Africa is not your inheritance.

And the generation rising across this continent is done waiting for its freedom to be handed down like a family possession.

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.