Sudan War - 25 Civilians Die, Aid Convoy Destroyed in Renewed North Kordofan Drone Strikes

Amsterdam / El Obeid — At least 24 civilians, including many women and children, have died in a drone strike on a vehicle near El Rahad, south-east of El Obeid in North Kordofan. In a separate drone attack, one person was killed and others wounded when an aid convoy en route to El Obeid was destroyed. The strikes have been attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has categorically denied involvement, attributing the accusations to "a disinformation campaign" that seeks to condemn RSF forces and cover up the crimes committed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The attacks have prompted a chorus of international condemnation.

In a statement via X, the Sudan Doctors Network says "the RSF carried out another massacre" in North Kordofan by targeting a vehicle transporting displaced people fleeing South Kordofan. The vehicle was traveling from the Dubeiker area in North Kordofan when it was attacked near El Rahad.

The doctors network reports that the attack resulted in the deaths of 24 people, including eight children--two of whom were infants--and several women. "Others were injured and taken to El Rahad for treatment amid extremely difficult health and humanitarian conditions and a severe shortage of medical resources," the network says, and urges the international community and human rights organisations to "take immediate action to protect civilians and hold RSF accountable for these violations".

Food convoy

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, nearly 40 people were killed and dozens injured over the past week in a series of attacks across Sudan's Kordofan region, as analysts point to the expanding use of drones in the war.

Sudanese human rights organisation Emergency Lawyers confirm that one person was killed, others wounded, and an entire consignment of aid supplies destroyed, during a drone attack, allegedly by the RSF, on a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) aid convoy in North Kordofan.

The convoy was en route to El Obeid to deliver "life-saving food aid" to displaced people when it was hit at Allah Kareem. The trucks caught fire, destroying all the aid supplies.

Emergency lawyers: "This attack comes amid the ongoing targeting of relief trucks by both parties to the conflict, aiming to cut of food supplies to civilians and to divert aid for non-humanitarian agendas..."

Condemnation

In separate statements, the Tasees government and the RSF denied the strikes. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, Britain, the Arab League, and the Muslim World League condemned the attacks, while Sudan's Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as "international silence on war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur and Kordofan regions".

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the Tasees government announced its condemnation in principle of any form of targeting humanitarian convoys or civilian objects in any part of Sudan. It stressed that any allegation of this kind must be immediately subject to an independent, fair, transparent and impartial investigation, free from politicisation or selectivity, warning of the danger to the protection of civilians and the entire course of the conflict.

It categorically rejected the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying that it contained a false accusation that was not based on credible investigations or approved professional standards, and was not in accordance with diplomatic norms or the requirements of international humanitarian law.

The "establishment" government accused the army of carrying out documented and declared attacks against humanitarian convoys, aid workers and markets in Tineh, Melit, Zalingei and El Fasher over the past months, without issuing any statement of condemnation for these crimes. It reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting humanitarian aid and facilitating unhindered access to aid.

Arab League

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned the attacks in the strongest terms. Gamal Rushdi, the official spokesman for the Secretary-General, quoted Aboul Gheit as saying that "this attack amounts to a full-fledged war crime in accordance with international humanitarian law, which criminalises the deliberate targeting of civilians and depriving them of the elements of survival".

Aboul Gheit stressed the need to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable and end impunity, while providing full protection to civilians, humanitarian workers and relief facilities in Sudan.

The spokesperson said that the Sudanese people, who have suffered heavy burdens as a result of the conflict, have the full right to security, stability and to meet their legitimate aspirations for a dignified life, stressing that the League of Arab States will continue its efforts with its regional and international partners to work to stop the violence and support a comprehensive political process that ends the conflict, preserves the unity of Sudan and its national institutions, and safeguards the dignity of its people.

'Disinformation campaign'

The Rapid Support Forces have categorically denied the accusations, describing them as "a systematic and transparent disinformation campaign lacking credibility," which they say "seeks to condemn their forces and cover up the crimes committed by the army".

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the RSF expressed their deep regret for the "hasty condemnations issued by some regional parties without verification or the use of investigative and fact-checking tools, considering that this undermines the chances of reaching fair solutions and serves agendas that have nothing to do with peace".

It renewed its full commitment to the Geneva Conventions that guarantee the protection of human rights and prohibit targeting civilians, while stressing that it is monitoring what it described as "suspicious movements led by some countries closely linked to the Muslim Brotherhood".