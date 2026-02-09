Kenya: 4 Illegal Firearms in Baringo Amid Disarmament Campaign

8 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has recovered four illegal firearms in Baringo County during a series of coordinated security operations, marking a major step in the ongoing disarmament drive in the region.

According to NPS, officers carried out the recoveries at multiple locations across the county as part of sustained efforts to curb banditry and restore stability in areas affected by insecurity.

"The recoveries were made in Kulol Village (Akoret Location), Natan Village (Kapedo East Sub-Location), Nakoko Village (Nakoko Sub-Location), and Torumo Village (Kokore Sub-Location)," NPS confirmed.

The recovered firearms have been placed in police custody pending further investigations and legal processes.

The operations reflect the government's commitment to enhancing security and promoting peaceful coexistence in Baringo and neighboring areas, which have periodically experienced violence linked to illegal weapons.

The NPS commended members of the public for their cooperation, emphasizing that community support is critical in the fight against the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Authorities have urged residents to report suspicious activities and the presence of illegal weapons through NPS toll-free numbers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.