Kenya: Sakaja Says Corrupt Officials Behind Night Demolitions in Mukuru

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has raised alarm over alleged illegal night demolitions and evictions in Mukuru, warning that individuals within government structures may be acting without proper authorization.

Speaking while accompanying President William Ruto during a visit to the AIC Pipeline area in Embakasi, Sakaja said he had intervened to stop recent demolitions reportedly carried out at night, terming the actions unlawful and inhumane.

"Your Excellency, I want to bring to your attention that there are people going behind your back and the county's back to evict residents at night, as happened in Mukuru. Demolishing people's houses at night without due process or offering them alternatives is against the law. I had to intervene because it is wrong," Sakaja said.

The Governor emphasised that the county government supports infrastructure development, including the construction of access roads, but insisted that all projects must follow due process and respect residents' rights.

"If it is about opening access roads, we support and encourage it. But when demolitions are done secretly at night by a section of people in government without the knowledge of the county or even the President, it is unacceptable. Mukuru residents have suffered enough and should not be evicted without being given options on where to relocate," he added.

Sakaja said he would submit the names of those allegedly involved to the President, underscoring the need for accountability and adherence to the law.

His remarks follow recent demolition attempts in Mukuru that he reportedly halted, drawing fresh scrutiny over eviction procedures and the protection of informal settlement residents in Nairobi.