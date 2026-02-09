Ethiopia: Addis Ababa's Riverside, Corridor Projects Fuel Growth in Sports and Conference Tourism

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa's sweeping corridor development and riverside rehabilitation projects are emerging as major drivers of sports and conference tourism, attracting growing local and international interest.

City officials and tourism stakeholders say the large-scale projects have reshaped public spaces, upgraded infrastructure and enhanced the city's appeal as a destination for sporting events and international conferences.

The initiatives form part of Ethiopia's broader effort to reposition Addis Ababa as a modern diplomatic, business and tourism hub while improving livability for residents.

According to the Addis Ababa City Tourism Commission, the rehabilitation of riverbanks and the development of green public spaces have created favorable conditions for sports tourism, particularly cycling and other non-motorized transport activities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These developments were recently showcased during a bicycle festival held at Arada Park under the theme "Bicycle in Addis."

Binyam Taye, Deputy Commissioner of the Addis Ababa City Tourism Commission, emphasized that tourism has become the world's leading economic driving industry, playing an irreplaceable role in national growth by expanding employment, trade and investment opportunities.

He further noted that Addis Ababa's corridor development and riverfront rehabilitation have fundamentally reshaped the city's landscape and strengthened its capacity to host continental and international sports events.

"The beautification of the city and the upgraded infrastructure have created a favorable environment for sports tourism and for cycling as an alternative mode of transportation," he said, adding that the bicycle festival is organized on a monthly basis to promote sports tourism and raise public awareness.

Asmerom Berhane, Deputy Head of the Addis Ababa City Administration Transport Bureau, on his part said the projects have improved urban mobility while preserving the city's natural environment.

"The achievements that have preserved the city's landscape have created a conducive environment for bicycle transportation," he said, pledging continued collaboration to make non-motorized transport an integral part of the city's culture.

Festival participants also expressed the positive impact of the initiatives.

Salamwit Endale, a young participant, said the event helped demonstrate Addis Ababa's growing potential for sports tourism.

Alemayehu Barasso, another participant, also noted that the corridor and riverside projects have made cycling more practical and enjoyable, encouraging healthy physical activity while allowing residents to appreciate the city's transformation.

Beyond sports tourism, Addis Ababa's expanding role in conference tourism is being reinforced by the Addis International Convention Center, which officials say is making a significant contribution to urban development and the tourism sector.

Kirubel Kefyalew, Deputy Manager of the center, told ENA that since becoming operational the facility has hosted more than 73 international conferences, exhibitions and major events.

He said the center has significantly strengthened the city's capacity to organize large scale international gatherings, citing the successful hosting of the African Climate Summit as a key example.

"The center is enhancing Addis Ababa's profile as a destination for international conferences and supporting the implementation of the African Free Trade Area by providing quality and efficient services," Kirubel said, adding that residential apartments within the compound will begin service soon.

Stakeholders operating within the center also underscored its wider impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Sport Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Event organizer Yoadan Tilahun said they are contributing to conference tourism by delivering efficient and world class services for meetings and events.

Cultural restaurant manager Eshetu Alemayewe on his part said promoting Ethiopian culture through hospitality services has increased the center's appeal to foreign visitors.

Located on 40 hectares of land, the Addis International Convention Center features two large halls with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 people, eight small and medium meeting halls accommodating up to 10,000 participants in total, along with a range of supporting facilities.

City officials say the combined impact of corridor development, riverside rehabilitation and modern conference infrastructure is steadily strengthening Addis Ababa's tourism appeal and reinforcing its position as one of Africa's leading diplomatic, business and cultural hubs.