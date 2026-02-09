Somalia: Somaliland President Welcomes Direct Tel Aviv-Hargeisa Flights, Israeli Tourists

Dubai — Somaliland would welcome direct civilian flights with Israel and hopes to draw Israeli tourism and investment following Israel's recognition, Somaliland's president said in an interview with Israel's business daily Globes.

Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognise Somaliland late last December, in a move announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that marked a diplomatic breakthrough for the Horn of Africa country, which has sought international recognition for more than three decades.

Speaking in an interview with Globes on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said expanded air connectivity would be a natural next step in relations with Israel and would help develop tourism and commercial ties.

"We would welcome direct flights from Tel Aviv to Hargeisa, and we would welcome Israeli tourists," Abdullahi said. "We want to develop our tourism industry. Direct flights would be a natural next step."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Abdullahi said Israel's recognition had opened the way for broader cooperation in trade, investment and development, citing Somaliland's natural resources and strategic location along major global maritime routes.

"Somaliland is rich in resources -- minerals, oil and gas, livestock and agriculture," he said. "We are open to trade, investment, economic cooperation and security cooperation."

He encouraged Israeli companies to explore opportunities in sectors including energy, agriculture, aviation, tourism, finance and infrastructure, saying the government was committed to creating a stable and welcoming environment for foreign investors.

Somaliland, which regained its sovereignty in 1991, has maintained its own government institutions, security forces and electoral system, positioning itself as a relatively stable and democratic partner in a volatile region.

Abdullahi said the country's long coastline and proximity to key shipping lanes added to its economic and strategic value, particularly as global attention has focused on trade routes linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

He added that Israel's recognition should now be translated into tangible cooperation that benefits both sides.

"This recognition opened a diplomatic door that had long been closed," Abdullahi said. "Our focus now is on turning that moment into lasting economic and strategic partnerships."