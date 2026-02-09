Uganda: AUSSOM, Somali Authorities Pledge to Strengthen Joint Security Efforts in Lower Shabelle

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening security cooperation with Somali authorities following a high-level engagement at Ceeljaale Forward Operating Base in Lower Shabelle.

The District Commissioner of Kilometre 50, Moxamad Muxamuud, paid a courtesy visit to AUSSOM Battle Group 43 Headquarters, where he was received by the Battle Group Commander, Colonel Robert Koch.

The meeting underscored ongoing efforts to enhance coordination among AUSSOM, the Somali National Army (SNA), and regional security forces to consolidate stability across the region.

Discussions focused on strengthening joint operational planning and execution, particularly coordinated offensives aimed at liberating key areas and villages from remaining security threats. Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between military forces, civil authorities, and local communities to ensure lasting peace.

Muxamuud commended Battle Group 43 for its leadership and unwavering commitment to stabilizing Lower Shabelle, noting the challenges faced in the operational environment. He highlighted the positive impact of AUSSOM's presence and partnership on the security and confidence of local communities.

Colonel Koch echoed the importance of integrated cooperation, stating that close coordination between civil authorities, local populations, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and the Somali National Army has yielded tangible security gains.

"We have not registered any major security incidents in the general areas of Marka District due to strong coordination with the Somali National Army," he said.

The meeting was attended by key officials accompanying the District Commissioner, alongside senior Battle Group 43 officers.

Participants reaffirmed their collective resolve to sustain joint operations and intelligence sharing to further improve security and support stabilization efforts across Lower Shabelle