Sudan: Attack On Aid Trucks Transporting Food in North Kordofan

6 February 2026
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
press release

Statement by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown

(Port Sudan, 6 February 2026) I am deeply concerned by a drone attack earlier today on trucks contracted by the World Food Programme (WFP) in North Kordofan, the aftermath of which I came across a few hours later, as I left the state capital, El Obeid.

The trucks were en route from Kosti to deliver life-saving food assistance to displaced families near El Obeid when they were struck, tragically killing at least one individual and injuring many more. The trucks caught fire, destroying food commodities intended for life-saving humanitarian response.

This follows another drone strike earlier this week near a WFP facility in Yabus, Blue Nile State, in which a staff member was injured.

Humanitarian personnel, assets and supplies must be protected at all times. Attacks on aid operations undermine efforts to reach people facing hunger and displacement.

Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access remains critical to ensure assistance reaches the most vulnerable people across Sudan.

