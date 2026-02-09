Somalia: NISA Director Mahad Salad Joins Arab Intelligence Chiefs Meeting in Baghdad

8 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baghdad — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Mahad Mohamed Salad took part in the seventh conference of heads of Arab intelligence services, held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, officials said on Saturday.

The meeting brought together representatives from 22 Arab countries and focused on strengthening coordination, cooperation and the exchange of security intelligence among Arab intelligence agencies to address growing regional security challenges.

Participants discussed the importance of unity, collective action and the protection of the sovereignty of Arab states, with particular emphasis on efforts to prevent and combat terrorist groups threatening security and stability across the region.

Salad's participation in the conference underscored Somalia's active role in regional security affairs and its commitment to enhancing security cooperation with Arab nations, officials said.

