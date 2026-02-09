Somalia: Somali President Begins Official Visit to Egypt

8 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Cairo on Saturday on an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and strategic cooperation with Egypt, Somali officials said.

During his stay, Mohamud is expected to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, focusing on deepening bilateral relations, regional developments and the role both countries can play in promoting stability, peace and the security of key regional and international trade routes.

The visit comes as Somalia seeks to bolster partnerships across the region amid ongoing political and security challenges in the Horn of Africa.

Mohamud's trip to Egypt is part of a broader series of working visits to several countries, officials said, aimed at enhancing international cooperation, advancing Somalia's national interests and reinforcing the country's unity, sovereignty and statehood.

